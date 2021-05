এই সপ্তাহ শেষে অ্যাস্ট্রাজেনেকার টিকার মজুদ ফুরিয়ে যাবে

Pakistan's Private Vaccinations Draw Criticism An inoculation push, plagued with limited supplies and red tape, makes doses available to those who can pay for them. In a country with a struggling economy, most can’t.

Yes, Pot Is Legal. But It’s Also in Short Supply in NY and NJ Cannabis corporations are rushing to meet what is expected to be a “tidal wave” of demand in New York and New Jersey.

CNN Drops Rick Santorum After Dismissive Comments About Native Americans Mr. Santorum, a former Republican presidential candidate, said at a conservative political event last month that “we birthed a nation from nothing — I mean, there was nothing here.”

Paul J. Hanly Jr., Top Litigator in Opioid Cases, Dies at 70 Mr. Hanly had been central to the current nationwide litigation against pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies and others in the opioid supply chain.