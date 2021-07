ব্রাজিলকে হারিয়ে কোপার শিরোপা জয় আর্জেন্টিনার

Finance Ministers Meet in Venice to Finalize Global Tax Agreement The Group of 20 gathering begins a crucial stretch in yearslong negotiations.

Ireland Fights for Its Tax Breaks It and others are pushing back on a global agreement to make companies pay more in taxes.

Global Tax Overhaul Gains Steam as G20 Backs New Levies The approach marks a reversal of years of economic policies that embraced low taxes as a way for countries to attract investment and fuel growth.

Could Gen Z Free the World From Email? “It’s actually crazy how outdated it is.” People born after AOL Mail was invented seem to prefer to communicate in almost any other way.