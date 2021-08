সব মার্কিন নাগরিককে সরিয়ে নেয়া পর্যন্ত আফগানিস্তানে সেনা থাকবে

Robinhood’s revenue more than doubled even as it lost money last quarter. Robinhood lost $502 million, compared with a profit of $58 million a year prior.

Robinhood’s revenue more than doubled even as it lost money last quarter. Robinhood lost $502 million, compared with a profit of $58 million a year prior.

I.M.F. Will Block Afghanistan From Getting Reserve Funds The International Monetary Fund, which was set to release the funds next week, cited the “lack of clarity” over recognition of the Taliban as the country’s legitimate government.

To Skip the Line at Disney, Get Ready to Pay a Genie For the first time, line-skipping privileges at Walt Disney World in Florida will cost $15 per person, an added cost for what is already an expensive destination.