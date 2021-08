ঝিনাইদহে অজ্ঞাত যুবকের গুলিবিদ্ধ লাশ উদ্ধার

New York City’s Economy Is Dealt a New Blow by the Delta Variant The Delta variant has upended events, office reopenings and travel, raising new challenges for service businesses and their workers.

Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s Top Host, Extends Her Contract Ms. Maddow was reported to have expressed interest in leaving the network to pursue podcasting and streaming projects.

Citadel to Redeem $500 Million From Melvin Capital Melvin, a hedge fund that had bet that GameStop’s share price would fall, received a $2 billion infusion from Citadel after the stock skyrocketed.

Russian Journalists Meet a Crackdown With Dark Humor, and Subscribers Meduza, a leading independent news site, fights back with jokes and a stunning donation campaign. But can it stand up to the Russian state?