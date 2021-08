আগামী মাসে দুই কোটি মানুষকে টিকা দেয়া হবে

Hurricane Ida Exposes Grid Weaknesses as New Orleans Goes Dark A new natural gas power plant, meant to power the city in an emergency, did not come to the rescue when the storm disabled eight transmission lines.

The S.E.C. head is considering banning a key way Robinhood makes money. Gary Gensler, the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, called payment for order flow “an inherent conflict of interest.”

Some Hotels Are Mandating Vaccines. Will Others Follow? Following the lead of accommodations abroad, some U.S. hotels are starting to require proof of vaccination for guests and staff.

E. U. Proposes New Travel Restrictions on Unvaccinated U.S. Visitors The door that opened in June may close for some again as E.U. officials see American coronavirus cases surge.