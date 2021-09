আসছে ভয়ঙ্কর সৌরঝড়, বৈশ্বিক ইন্টারনেট ব্যবস্থা হুমকিতে!

Elizabeth Holmes Trial Is Set to Begin A jury will decide whether Ms. Holmes, who founded Theranos and hawked a mission of revolutionizing health care, lied to investors about her company’s technology.

Fed’s Williams hints that bond-buying taper could start even if job gains slow. The president of the powerful New York Fed said that it was the level of the job market, not the pace of progress, that mattered.

Coinbase says the S.E.C. has threatened to sue it over a plan to pay interest. Coinbase’s Lend offering — an interest-generating service that somewhat resembles accounts traditionally offered by banks — could violate securities laws, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

U.S. Debt Default Could Come in October, Yellen Warns The Treasury secretary urged Congress to take action on the debt limit before “extraordinary measures” being used to finance the government run out.