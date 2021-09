রামেক হাসপাতালে আরও ৫ জনের মৃত্যু

Royal Dutch Shell is selling its Permian Basin oil holdings to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion. The transaction comes with oil prices high, Permian production strong and Shell under pressure to move faster to cut carbon emissions.

Wall Street Suffers Worst Drop Since May as Global Markets Swoon The S&P 500 closed down 1.7 percent, part of a global market swoon caused by a range of jitters, from China’s sputtering real estate market to a potential Federal Reserve timeline for scaling back stimulus measures.

The Fed will re-examine ethics rules after trades by two officials drew scrutiny. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged tougher restrictions after disclosures that two regional Federal Reserve presidents bought and sold stocks and real estate-tied assets last year.

Why Washington Worries About Stablecoins The Federal Reserve, Treasury and other regulators are worried that a technology that pledges stability will actually be a source of turmoil.