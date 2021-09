এসএসসি-এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা পেছানো হবে না: শিক্ষামন্ত্রী

Robinhood Hits Campus, Where Credit Card Companies Fear to Tread The company plans to hit up college coffee shops to spread the word about its services. When credit card companies did it a generation ago, Congress got involved.

The Surveillance Apparatus That Surrounded Britney Spears An account by a former employee of the security team hired by Ms. Spears’s father created the most detailed portrait yet of the singer’s life under 13 years of conservatorship.

The U.S. Is Lifting Its Travel Ban. Who Is Allowed to Visit? The Biden administration will allow vaccinated international travelers to enter the United States, including those from previously banned countries. Details remain to be worked out, but here is what we know so far.

Cliff Freeman, Adman Who Asked, ‘Where’s the Beef?,’ Dies at 80 His humorous touch was evident in commercials for Wendy’s, Little Caesars, Fox Sports and many other clients. “We have to win with wit,” he once said.