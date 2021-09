শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠানে করোনা রোধে ৪ দফা

Macy’s sues to block Amazon from taking over the billboard at its Herald Square flagship. Macy’s contends the terms of its agreement with the billboard operator, Kaufman Realty, would be breached by allowing a competitor to advertise.

Macy's Sues to Block Amazon From Its Longtime Billboard Space Macy’s contends the terms of its agreement with the billboard operator, Kaufman Realty, would be breached by allowing a competitor to advertise.

United Airlines Is Firing Workers Over Vaccine Noncompliance About 600 people out of the company’s 67,000-person U.S. work force are set to lose their jobs. The airline said it would work with employees who decide to get vaccinated after the company deadline.

Warby Parker Valued at $6 Billion After Public Market Debut The eyewear retailer will go public in a direct listing that could value the company at about $5 billion.