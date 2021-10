ইরানের সঙ্গে আলোচনার কথা স্বীকার সৌদি আরবের

A ‘Pacemaker for the Brain’: No Treatment Helped Her Depression — Until This It’s the first study of individualized brain stimulation to treat severe depression. Sarah’s case raises the possibility the method may help people who don’t respond to other therapies.

Facebook and all of its apps go down simultaneously. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and Facebook Messenger all reported failures.

The Stock Market’s Hot Summer Became a Swoon. Where Does It Go Next? Inflation and supply chain problems have been a concern since the pandemic began. But action by the Federal Reserve and pressure on corporate profits put those worries in sharp focus.

Oil prices hit a seven-year high as OPEC and its allies stick with a modest increase. OPEC Plus signed off on increasing production by 400,000 barrels a day next month, under a deal reached in July.