যশোরে পূজা মন্ডপের নিরাপত্তায় স্বেচ্ছাসেবক কমিটি গঠন

'Squid Game,' the Netflix Hit, Taps South Korean Fears The dystopian Netflix hit taps South Korea’s worries about costly housing and scarce jobs, concerns familiar to its U.S. and international viewers.

Biden's Pick for Top Antitrust Official Was a Star Corporate Lawyer How Jonathan Kanter, the Biden administration’s choice to be the Justice Department’s antitrust chief, became a progressive foe of Big Tech.

Facebook says its outage was caused by a cascade of errors. For more than five hours, the company’s family of apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp, were unavailable to the billions who use them.

The End of a ‘Gilded Age’: China Is Bringing Business to Heel Executives sit in jail, tech companies are being reined in and the biggest developer is teetering. It’s the beginning of a new era for China’s economy.