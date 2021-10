মিয়ানমারে সংঘর্ষে জান্তার ৮৮ সেনা নিহত

U.S. regulator questions Tesla on the lack of a recall after an update to Autopilot. In a letter, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reminded Tesla that federal law requires automakers to initiate recalls if they find defects that pose a safety risk.

September Consumer Price Index: Inflation Rises Consumer Price Index data from the Labor Department showed that prices continued their ascent in September, as troubles such as supply chain snarls fueled rapid inflation.

Former ‘Hamilton’ Cast Member Files Discrimination Complaint Against Show In the E.E.O.C. filing, the actor, who is nonbinary, describes being retaliated against after requesting a gender-neutral dressing room, among other claims. The show denies the allegations.