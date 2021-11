মণিরামপুরে কলেজছাত্রীর ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ উদ্ধার

Dream of Buying a Home Gets Harder for Single Mothers Lost pay during the pandemic and high costs threaten strides they had made in homeownership, often a key driver of long-term wealth.

Biden Says Spending Bill Will Slow Inflation. But When? The Biden administration has argued that its infrastructure and broader economic package will slow rapid price increases. But that will take time.

Project Veritas: Journalists or Political Spies? Documents show how the conservative group worked with lawyers to gauge how far its deceptive reporting practices could go before running afoul of federal laws.

Moderna and U.S. at Odds Over Vaccine Patent Rights Moderna’s patent application names several employees as the sole inventors of a crucial component of its coronavirus vaccine, excluding three government scientists.