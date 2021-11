মহেশপুরে প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক সমিতির সম্মেলন অনুষ্ঠিত

Amazon, railing against high fees, will stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in Britain. For years merchants have complained about transaction fees that eat into their revenue, but having Amazon take up the fight may ratchet up the pressure. The change will go into effect Jan. 19.

How Americans’ Appetite for Leather in Luxury SUVs Worsens Amazon Deforestation An examination of Brazil’s immense tannery industry shows how hides from illegally deforested ranches can easily reach the global marketplace. In the United States, much of the demand for Brazilian leather comes from automakers.

Visions of a U.S. Computer Chip Boom Have Cities Hustling Many local governments see a silver lining in the shortage of semiconductor chips that has contributed to a slowdown in the global economy.

As Gas Prices Surge, Biden Asks F.T.C. to Investigate President Biden asked the Federal Trade Commission to look into whether big oil companies are fueling a spike in gas prices.