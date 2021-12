২৬ কোটি ৫৬ লাখ ছাড়ালো করোনা আক্রান্তের সংখ্যা

Congo Ousts Mining Leader in a Cloud of Corruption Claims The country’s president removed Albert Yuma Mulimbi as chairman of the state mining firm. Cobalt in Congo is a crucial resource in the global clean energy revolution.

Condé Nast Knows Faded Glory Is Not in Style Anna Wintour is the embodiment of the glory days of the magazine dynasty. Now she is pitching its global, digital future.

Omicron Is Here. Should You Cancel Your Trip? Most people have become used to making health-risk assessments during the pandemic, but that doesn’t make the decision about whether to travel or cancel easier — especially with a new variant circulating.

Ralph E. Ablon, Pioneer of Corporate Conglomerates, Dies at 105 After expanding a family scrap metal business into a hodgepodge of some 55 companies, he then successfully focused on the service economy.