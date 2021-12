২৪ ঘণ্টায় ২১১ জনের করোনা শনাক্ত

QVC Distribution Building Heavily Damaged in Fire The blaze, which began on Saturday morning, damaged up to 75 percent of a 1.2 million-square-foot building in Rocky Mount, N.C.

Henry Orenstein, 98, Dies; Force Behind Transformers and Poker on TV A Holocaust survivor, he started a successful toy company in the 1950s and later invented a method of showing poker players’ hole cards on televised tournaments.

The Deals of 2021 It’s been a record-breaking and eye-opening year for all kinds of transactions in the corporate world.

The Future of ‘Spider-Man’ and the M.C.U., According to its Producers The producers of “No Way Home” address questions about another trilogy, possibly putting MJ in a Spidey suit and convincing reluctant actors to reprise their roles.