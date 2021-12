নতুন বছরে স্কুলে ক্লাস যে রুটিনে

JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and Others Cancel More Flights JetBlue and Alaska Airlines are among the hardest hit as weather and the latest coronavirus wave continue to snarl operations.

Deaths in 2021: Headline Names Against the Backdrop of Pandemic Aaron, Sondheim, Dole and Didion. But the loss of Colin Powell from the virus spoke most directly to the moment the world is in.

Are Apple AirTags Being Used to Track People and Steal Cars? Privacy groups sounded alarms about the coin-sized location-tracking devices when they were introduced. Now people are concerned those fears are being realized.

Job Seekers Rethink How to Negotiate Salary It’s now a common job interview question. It can also be a trap. Here’s how to answer.