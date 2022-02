চালের দাম বাড়ার কারণ জানালেন কৃষিমন্ত্রী

Britain Braces for Higher Rates as Bank of England Meets The Bank of England is expected to raise rates, for second consecutive meeting, to help curb inflation.

Natural Gas Shipments, Mostly From U.S., Ease Europe’s Energy Crunch As Russia squeezes supplies, a parade of tankers carrying liquefied natural gas is coming to Europe’s rescue.

How Malaysia Got in on the Secondhand Clothing Boom Sellers from the country have become a reliable source of sought-after labels, finding high value in discarded items.

January Jobs Report May Disappoint. It Is Sure to Perplex. Omicron’s impact is likely to be reflected unevenly in the data, and normal seasonal patterns may have been upended.