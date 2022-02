যশোরের চৌগাছায় ইউপি সদস্যকে কুপিয়ে খুন

Oil Prices Seesaw as Russia Menaces Ukraine While oil traders keep an eye on Russia, they’re also looking to a possible nuclear deal with Iran that could help add to global supplies.

Australia Reopens to International Travelers For nearly two years, the country projected a harsh message of rigidity and “rules are rules.” Will long-haul travelers bet on the easygoing, inviting image it is sending out now?

Carl Icahn Pushes McDonald’s to Change Way It Sources Its Pork The billionaire investor has proposed two candidates for the company’s board. The company argues that his demands are unreasonable given the current U.S. pork supply.

Data Leak Exposes How a Swiss Bank Served Strongmen and Spies Leaked data on more than 18,000 accounts shows that the Swiss bank missed or ignored red flags.