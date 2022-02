চারুতীর্থের আয়োজনে যশোরে পিঠা উৎসব

Why the Toughest Sanctions on Russia Are the Hardest for Europe to Wield Moscow relies on the money it makes by selling oil and gas, but that energy fuels Europe’s economy and heats its homes.

Biden Hits Russia With Broad Sanctions for Putin’s War in Ukraine The penalties will affect Russia’s biggest banks, its weapons industry, its largest energy company and families close to President Vladimir V. Putin. The country’s stock market has plummeted.

Why didn’t the U.S. cut off Russia from SWIFT? It’s complicated. Removing access to the financial messaging service would be the most severe penalty but could have unwanted consequences, including compromising energy exports to Europe.

How CNN, Fox News and Other TV Networks Are Covering Ukraine Fox News stars like Tucker Carlson questioned why Americans hated Vladimir Putin, and CNN showed Russian tanks and rockets in live war-zone dispatches.