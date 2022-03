করোনায় আরও ৮ জনের মৃত্যু, শনাক্ত ৭৯৯

How Sanctions on Russia Are Affecting the Global Economy The price of energy has already shot higher, and the conflict imperils supply chains, factors that could exacerbate inflation and suppress growth.

Toyota Stops Production After Possible Cyberattack at a Supplier A supplier to the automaker shut down its computer network in response to a hack.

European Sanctions Could Strand Leased Planes in Russia European companies that have leased hundreds of planes to Russian airlines must now find a way to fly them out.

US Escalates Sanctions With a Freeze on Russian Central Bank Assets The action is likely to fuel rapid inflation in Russia as it wages war in Ukraine.