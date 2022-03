মিয়ানমারের সামরিক বাহিনী গণহত্যায় জড়িত: জাতিসংঘ

Oil prices fall below $100 a barrel as China’s Covid-19 outbreak threatens demand. Gas prices in the United States were lower on Tuesday. Stock markets rose, with the gains on Wall Street led by airlines.

Fox News Cameraman Is Killed in Ukraine Pierre Zakrzewski, a Fox News cameraman, and Oleksandra Kuvshynova, a Ukrainian journalist, were killed outside Kyiv. A Fox News correspondent, Benjamin Hall, remained hospitalized.

As Virus Data Mounts, the J.&J. Vaccine Holds Its Own Once dismissed as less effective, the vaccine now seems to be preventing infections and illness about as well as the two mRNA options.

Oakland Cannabis Sellers, Once Full of Hope, Face a Harsh Reality The cannabis industry, designed in part to help communities upended by the war on drugs, is being threatened by theft, racism and a market that is stacked against small operators.