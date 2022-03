ট্রাক-প্রাইভেটকার সংঘর্ষে ৫ জনের প্রাণহানি

The Lies Putin Tells to Justify Russia’s War on Ukraine The Kremlin has used a barrage of increasingly outlandish falsehoods to prop up its overarching claim that the invasion of Ukraine is justified.

How to Fight Inflation With Lessons From History Going back — way back — in American history for ideas about what to do about rising prices.

Credit Companies Will Remove Stains From Repaid Medical Debts Debts that are paid off after they go to collections will be removed, instead of staying on credit reports for up to seven years, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion announced.

Can Travel Be a Force for Peace? This Tour Leader Thinks So. ‘We tend to think of travel in terms of distance, but I think travel is really a lifestyle, a state of mind,’ says Aziz Abu Sarah of Mejdi Tours, which explores both sides of longstanding conflicts in places like Belfast and Jerusalem.