ন্যাটোর সম্মেলনে যোগ দিতে বেলজিয়াম যাচ্ছেন এরদোগান

Germany’s leader says a boycott of Russian energy would imperil ‘hundreds of thousands of jobs.’ Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has been the most prominent opponent of a boycott of Russian energy. It relies on Russia for about 55 percent of its natural gas, 35 percent of its oil and half its coal.

Biden Administration Will Reinstate Some Tariff Exclusions on Chinese Imports The move comes after months of complaints by business groups that the Biden administration was not doing enough to alleviate financial pain from the Trump trade war.

John Roach, Pioneer of the Personal Computer, Is Dead at 83 He helped make the home computer ubiquitous by introducing the fully assembled Tandy TRS-80, which was so novel at the time that it became a museum piece.

With Eye to Russia, Biden Administration Asks Companies to Report Cyberattacks A new law requires companies to tell the federal government about hacks, but the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency still has to work out the details of what must be reported.