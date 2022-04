৯ জুন আগামী অর্থবছরের বাজেট ঘোষণা: অর্থমন্ত্রী

Netflix Lost Subscribers for the First Time in a Decade The company had a net loss of 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter and warned that it expected to lose two million in the second.

Amazon, Disney and Other Streamers Are Embracing Ads Executives at Netflix, Disney+ and other top streaming services, chasing ever bigger subscription numbers, are having a change of heart about commercials.

Star Ferry, ‘Emblem of Hong Kong,’ May Sail Into History After 142 Years Launched in 1880, the ferry has witnessed both Hong Kong’s transformation into a global financial hub and its history of protests. But battered by a pandemic, the service is struggling to survive.

World Economic Outlook Dims as War and Pandemic Cast a Pall The International Monetary Fund’s new World Economic Outlook expects growth to slow to 3.6 percent this year. The group is one of many to slash their forecasts recently.