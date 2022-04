বিদেশী হস্তক্ষেপের বিরুদ্ধে কঠোর হুঁশিয়ারি দিলেন পুতিন 

Meta, Facebook’s parent, reports a 21 percent drop in profits. It was the company’s second consecutive quarterly decline, the first time that had happened in over a decade.

Lawmakers Dismiss McKinsey’s Apology on Opioid Crisis as ‘Empty’ The consulting firm’s top executive was apologetic before Congress but denied that advising both opioid manufacturers and their federal regulator posed a conflict of interest.

Here’s What’s Next for Elon Musk and Twitter: Live Updates Twitter’s board has agreed to the takeover. Now comes shareholder approval and public scrutiny.