সাভারে ইউপি চেয়ারম্যানের বিরুদ্ধে মানব পাচার ও ধর্ষণ মামলা

F.D.A. and Abbott Reach Agreement on Baby Formula to Try to Ease Shortage The company said if the agency approved reopening the plant, production could resume and store shelves would be restocked within several weeks.

Elon Musk says a lower price for Twitter is ‘not out of the question.’ Mr. Musk has been creating confusion around whether the Twitter deal will close, causing the social media company’s share price to fall.

Elon Musk Says a Lower Price for Twitter Is ‘Not Out of the Question’ Mr. Musk has been creating confusion around whether the Twitter deal will close, causing the social media company’s share price to fall.

JetBlue Makes a Hostile Takeover Bid for Spirit Airlines The carrier made a tender offer valued at $3.2 billion and said it was willing to pay more if Spirit cooperated with an acquisition.