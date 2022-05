ফিনল্যান্ড, সুইডেনের ন্যাটোতে যোগের আলোচনায় তুরস্কের বাধা

Global Stocks Slide, Extending Wall Street Rout S&P 500 futures pointed to another drop when trading starts, pushing the index closer to a bear market.

Melvin Capital, hedge fund torpedoed by the GameStop frenzy, is shutting down. The firm lost billions of dollars as it scrambled to cover its bets against the video game retailer that became a darling of retail traders.

Seeking Pills, Young People Head to Social Media, With Deadly Results The soaring drug fatalities in the U.S. are being fueled partly by fentanyl-tainted pills bought by teenagers and young adults on Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok and other social media apps.

U.S. Eyeing Russian Energy Sanctions Over Ukraine War, Officials Say The revenue powers Vladimir V. Putin’s war machine in Ukraine. But plans for new U.S. sanctions could create problems with China, India and other major buyers.