করোনায় এক মাস পর মৃত্যু, শনাক্ত ১৬

Staycation, Again? Wasn’t this supposed to be the summer of big plans? Inflation, Covid-19 and instability have some travelers putting away their passports and grabbing their weekender bags: The close-to-home vacation isn’t dead yet.

How Jack Welch’s Reign at G.E. Gave Us Elon Musk’s Twitter Feed The onetime ‘manager of the century’ paved the way for C.E.O.’s to moonlight as internet trolls.

Even Among Corporate Raiders, Elon Musk Is a Pirate The world of deal making has always been rough and tumble. But Mr. Musk blows any predecessors away.

G7 Nations Pledge $20 Billion to Ukraine Financing will be directed to keep government operations running amid the Russian war.