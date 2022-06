বিএনপি নেতাদের মুখে শ্রাবণের কালো মেঘের ছায়া পড়েছে : কাদের

How Inflation Became a Global Problem. Factors that were expected to fade have become stubbornly entrenched.

How Inflation Is Affecting Money Market Funds At last, interest rates for money market funds have started to rise. But inflation means that in real terms, you’re still losing money.

Export Bans on Malaysian Chicken and Indian Wheat Prompt Fears Restricted so far in the name of domestic food security: Indian wheat, Malaysian chicken and Indonesian cooking oil. Experts warn of unwanted consequences.

A Chinese Entrepreneur Who Says What Others Only Think Already a maverick in business circles, Zhou Hang has dared to openly criticize the government’s zero Covid policy — and urges his peers to speak out, too.