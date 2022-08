মহেশপুরে মিথ্যা হত্যা মামলা প্রত্যাহারের দাবিতে সংবাদ সম্মেলন

Supply Chain Bottlenecks Are Easing, Taking Pressure Off Prices The cost of moving goods has retreated in recent months from stratospheric highs last year.

Inflation Expected to Slow Amid Decline in Gas Prices Inflation is expected to ease because of lower prices for gasoline and air travel. The big question is how sustainable that moderation will prove.

Falling gas prices have been easing pressure on inflation. The average price at the pump has fallen for 57 consecutive days.

Coinbase Reports 63% Drop in Revenue Amid Crypto Industry Slump The cryptocurrency exchange lost more than $1 billion in the second quarter.