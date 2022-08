রমনার ওসি মনিরুলের সম্পদের অনুসন্ধানে দুদক

The Week in Business: WeWork’s Founder Rises Again Inflation in Britain picked up. Peloton, a pandemic darling, reports its latest earnings and they’re not expected to be good. The Fed chair will give his take on the economy.

A Dad Took Photos of His Naked Toddler for the Doctor. Google Flagged Him as a Criminal. Google has an automated tool to detect abusive images of children. But the system can get it wrong, and the consequences are serious.

‘Cable Cowboy’ John Malone Sees More Streaming Bundles Ahead The media mogul also said news channels should do a better job of distinguishing between news and opinion.

HBO Max Pulls Nearly 200 ‘Sesame Street’ Episodes HBO Max took down classic episodes of “Sesame Street” as it prepares to combine with Discovery+. The move came as a surprise to fans, who worried about what it signals.