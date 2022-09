যারা ডেলিভার করতে পারবে তারা থাকবে: সাকিবের হুঁশিয়ারি

In California’s Housing Fight, It’s Newsom vs. NIMBY Laws to encourage more development and denser housing don’t do much good if no one enforces them. As the state political calculus shifts, Gavin Newsom is trying to change that.

A Solar Firm Plans to Build Off-Grid Neighborhoods in California Sunnova Energy is seeking permission from state regulators to develop microgrids for new housing developments that would not be reliant on established electric utilities.

Labor Board Official Says Amazon Effort to Overturn Staten Island Warehouse Election Should Be Rejected The labor official concluded that Amazon’s objections to the election should be set aside and that the Amazon Labor Union should be certified to represent workers at the warehouse.