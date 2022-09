কী আছে বিএনপির রূপরেখায়

Major Covid Holdouts in Asia Drop Border Restrictions Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan have relaxed their pandemic rules, as they look to bolster their economies and play catch-up with much of the world.

Where Online Hate Speech Can Bring the Police to Your Door Battling far-right extremism, Germany has gone further than any other Western democracy to prosecute individuals for what they say online, testing the limits of free speech on the internet.

Andy Byford, Ex-M.T.A. Leader, Steps Down as London Transport Commissioner Mr. Byford, who was revered as “Train Daddy” during his tenure as the chief of the New York City subway, said he would move back to the United States.

Companies Fined $325,000 for Selling Pesticide to Fight Coronavirus, E.P.A. Says Zoono USA and Zoono Holdings, New Jersey companies, sold Zoono Microbe Shield through numerous websites and were fined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.