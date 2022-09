যশোরে আলম হত্যা মামলায় ভিডিও ফুটেজে দেখা যায় কিন্তু দুই জনের নাম নেই এজাহারে

The Week in Business: The Fed Hits the Brakes There’s gloom on Wall Street. JetBlue and American Airlines face an antitrust trial. And investors can begin buying shares of the luxury sports carmaker Porsche.

Whatever Happened to the Starter Home? The economics of the housing market, and the local rules that shape it, have squeezed out entry-level homes.

Kyoto Wants You Back, but It Has Some Polite Suggestions The city, one of Japan’s most-visited before the pandemic, desperately needs tourism’s money, but it would like to avoid the excesses of Instagram-driven itineraries.

On the Edge of Delhi, a Dynamic Cultural Scene Takes Shape Beneath an ancient tower, contemporary galleries, studios, bars and clubs are popping up in three neighborhoods, drawing art lovers, fashionistas and nightlife seekers.