As Hospitals Close Children’s Units, Where Does That Leave Lachlan? Adult beds are more lucrative than children’s beds. So as institutions look to boost profit margins, pediatrics are often among the first services to be cut.

Gig Workers Are Learning Their Worth With the Para App A former Uber employee created an app to help drivers. The platforms that hire them are fighting back.

Can This Man Solve Europe’s Energy Conundrum? Marco Alverà has big plans to produce a “green gas” from hydrogen that uses existing infrastructure.

Nikki Finke, Caustic Hollywood Chronicler, Is Dead at 68 At newspapers and then at Deadline, the website she founded, she served up the opposite of fluff entertainment journalism.