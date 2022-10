গাইবান্ধা-৫ আসনে উপনির্বাচন স্থগিত

Biden to Re-evaluate Relationship With Saudi Arabia After Oil Production Cut Angered by the kingdom’s decision to team up with Russia to slash petroleum output, the president signaled openness to retaliatory measures, including a halt to arms sales and a new antitrust measure.

Nikki Finke, Caustic Hollywood Chronicler, Is Dead at 68 At newspapers and then at Deadline, the website she founded, she served up the opposite of fluff entertainment journalism.

Amazon Labor Union, With Renewed Momentum, Faces Next Test A vote this week at a warehouse near Albany, N.Y., will help show whether the upstart union can win outside its home base on Staten Island.

Bank of England Expands Market Intervention to Avoid a ‘Fire Sale’ In the final week of its emergency bond-buying program, the central bank is expanding its efforts to restore bond market function.