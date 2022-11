ইভিএমের চেয়ে বড় সমস্যা নির্বাচন কমিশন নিয়ে: বদিউল আলম

The Vegan Butchers Carving Your Thanksgiving Turkey Price of turkey got you down? How about roast beef, meatloaf, or brats. Thanks to these vegan butchers, you can have any cut of “meat” you want at Thanksgiving this year.

Workers Expect Fast Inflation Next Year. Could That Make It a Reality? The Federal Reserve chair is eyeing near-term inflation expectations, which might shape wages — and help keep prices rising rapidly.

Five Ways Sanctions Are Hitting Russia Russia’s economy and residents have taken a battering, but the government continues to reap big revenues from energy sales. A partial European embargo on oil takes effect in December.

Twitter Employees on Life Under Elon Musk A radical shake-up is underway at the social media company.