গাজীপুরে পোশাক কারখানায় আগুন

iPhone Factory Protest Challenges China’s ‘Zero Covid’ Rules Protests are rising as China enacts more lockdowns and quarantines, with no end in sight. The defiance is a test of Xi Jinping’s authoritarian leadership.

Billions of Dollars Are at Stake in a Puzzling Holiday Shopping Season It promises to be unpredictable, with retailers and consumers still figuring out how much will be spent and on what kinds of goods.

Edward C. Prescott, 81, Dies; Won Nobel for Studying Business Cycles He was among the leading thinkers to explain the economic shocks of the 1970s, and his work was critical to the supply-side economics of the ’80s.

Losses Pile Up in FTX Bankruptcy Turmoil The crypto exchange’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, says the company suffered a $51 billon collapse in collateral, but he thinks filing for Chapter 11 was a mistake.