ঝিনাইদহে ভুল চিকিৎসায় শিশুর মৃত্যু 

Ukraine’s Allies Struggle to Agree on Plan to Curb Russia’s Oil Revenue The policy must be in place before an E.U. embargo on Russian oil imports kicks in on Dec. 5. The talks are set to resume next week.

John Y. Brown Jr., KFC Mogul and Kentucky Governor, Dies at 88 Though his political career was brief, after storming to victory with a former Miss America by his side, he made millions by buying the fried chicken chain.

Why Big Business Can’t Get Enough of the World Cup, Scandal and All The World Cup in Qatar, which started this week, has been plagued by controversy — and yet companies and countries are tripping over themselves to be part of the show.

Canadian Singer Kris Wu Sentenced to Prison for Rape in China Before his arrest over #MeToo allegations, Kris Wu was one of China’s most popular entertainers, with legions of fans and brand deals.