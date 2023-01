হজের পূর্ণ কোটা পেল বাংলাদেশ

‘M3gan’ Beats Box Office Predictions, Sailing Into Second Place The $12 million PG-13 horror film brought in $30.2 million in ticket sales, behind “Avatar: The Way of Water,” with $45 million.

Phoenix Police Investigate Their Detention of a Wall Street Journal Reporter The reporter, Dion Rabouin, who is Black, was handcuffed and placed in a police vehicle after conducting interviews outside a bank in November.

Bernard Kalb, Veteran Foreign Correspondent, Is Dead at 100 He covered wars, revolutions and diplomatic breakthroughs for CBS, NBC and The New York Times. He also served, briefly and unhappily, as a State Department spokesman.

Crime and Police TV Shows Like ‘Criminal Minds’ Are Big Streaming Hits Prestige shows like “The White Lotus” grab a lot of the headlines and rave reviews. But viewers still like to settle in with the familiar.