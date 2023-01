ঝিনাইদহে সড়ক সংস্কারের দাবিতে সড়ক অবরোধ ও বিক্ষোভ মিছিল

Investors Look to Corporate Reports With Low Expectations As companies prepare to publish their latest financial results, Wall Street forecasters expect profits to fall for the first time since the early days of the pandemic.

Kyiv Workers Find Their Way Online Even as Ukraine Faces Power Outages Sporadic power outages have people resorting to makeshift office spaces in the Ukrainian capital. Stores have set up power hubs, and workers are getting comfortable doing their jobs in home furnishing displays.

Amazon Loses Bid to Overturn Union Victory at Staten Island Warehouse A National Labor Relations Board official found a lack of evidence to support claims of election improprieties. Amazon could appeal the decision.

Disney Pushes Back Against Nelson Peltz’s Quest for Board Seat Nelson Peltz wants the company to revamp its streaming business and focus on increasing profits. Disney wants shareholders to vote against his effort to get a seat on the board.