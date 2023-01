The Newest Contraband at the Mexican Border: Eggs There has been an increase in the number of people trying to bring eggs into the United States, where the price has surged, driven in part by a bird flu outbreak.

Judge Orders Release of Video Showing Attack on Paul Pelosi There was no reason to keep the footage secret, Judge Stephen M. Murphy of San Francisco Superior Court ruled. It could be released as soon as Thursday.

IBM Announces 3,900 Job Cuts The company said the layoffs were a final step after asset sales rather than a sign of weakness in its business.

Tesla’s Profit Jumped 12% in Fourth Quarter The electric car company is facing intensifying competition, supply chain disruptions and concerns about the behavior of Elon Musk.