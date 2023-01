যশোরে বিধবাকে যৌন নিপীড়ন করার অভিযোগে লম্পট গ্রেফতার

BBC Arabic Radio Airs Final Broadcast After 85 Years The move came as part of cost-cutting measures under which the news service is also ending its radio programming in 10 other languages, including Persian, Chinese and Hindi.

The Last Boeing 747 Leaves the Factory The plane known as “Queen of the Skies” helped make air travel more affordable, but it has been supplanted by smaller, more efficient aircraft.

‘Night Court’ Is Back, and America Is Tuning In The revival of the 1980s show is the most popular new sitcom in years. Even some of the people behind it are surprised by its early ratings success.

Wall St. Is Counting on a Debt Limit Trick That Could Entail Trouble If the debt limit is breached, investors expect Treasury to put bond payments first. It’d be politically and practically fraught.