ভূমিকম্পে মৃত্যু ৩৪ হাজার ছাড়িয়েছে

Celia Cruz Will Be First Afro-Latina to Appear on the U.S. Quarter Ms. Cruz, a Cuban American singer known as the Queen of Salsa, was described by the U.S. Mint as “one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century.”

Wanted: Interns Who Can Make TikTok Hits The hot new internship for college students is creating TikTok content for brands hawking jewelry, ice cream, sunflower seeds and more.

Bernie Sanders Has a New Role. It Could Be His Final Act in Washington. After two unsuccessful runs for the presidency, the Vermont senator now leads the Senate health committee, a job that gives him sweeping jurisdiction over issues he cares about.

The Week in Business: Microsoft’s Big Bet on A.I. Robert Iger, brought back as Disney’s C.E.O., unveiled his vision for more austere operations. New inflation data is coming out.