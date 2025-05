লড়াই এখনো বাকি: মাহফুজ আলম

Trump Signs Executive Order Asking Companies to Lower Drug Prices The president has long complained that the United States pays more for medicines than other wealthy countries. But he offered no clear legal authority to mandate lower prices.

Avelo Airlines Faces Backlash for Aiding Trump’s Deportation Campaign The company, which serves airports in liberal cities on the coasts, has agreed to operate chartered flights for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A Shipping Change Might Help Small Businesses if Not for Trump’s Trade Wars Companies squeezed by Shein and Temu are welcoming the end of a shipping rule that bolstered the Chinese e-commerce giants. But broader tariff concerns are outweighing any optimism.

U.S. and China Reach Deal to Temporarily Slash Tariffs The White House backed off from the steepest levies, as the costs of an all-out trade war with China threatened global economic growth.