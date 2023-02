দ্বিতীয় দফার ভূমিকম্পে তুরস্কে নিহত ৩, আহত ছয় শতাধিক

Supreme Court to Hear Case That Targets a Legal Shield of Tech Giants The justices are set to hear a case challenging Section 230, a law that protects Google, Facebook and others from lawsuits over what their users post online.

Two Evangelical Leaders, Jim Wallis and Kyle Meyaard-Schaap, on ‘Radical Faith,’ Climate Change and More With a focus on issues normally considered progressive, the Revs. Jim Wallis and Kyle Meyaard-Schaap hope to expand the evangelical political imagination.

Packer Sanitation Fined for Illegally Employing More Than 100 Children, Labor Officials Say Packers Sanitation Services Inc. paid a $1.5 million penalty this week for employing children as young as 13 in dangerous jobs at meat-processing plants.

Hedge Fund Billionaire Ray Dalio Gets Billions More to Retire Bridgewater’s founder, Ray Dalio, retired last year after months of negotiations that guaranteed him a gigantic exit package.