ড্রেসিংরুমে দলাদলির শেষ কোথায়

The Furniture Hustlers of Silicon Valley As tech companies cut costs and move to remote work, their left-behind office furniture has become part of a booming trade.

Berkshire Hathaway Reports Major Investment Losses in 2022 After a $22.8 billion loss, Warren Buffett called the figure “100 percent misleading” and urged shareholders to focus on his empire’s overall health.

War in Ukraine Deepens Divide Among Major Economies at G20 Gathering Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen urged her counterparts at a summit in India to condemn Russia’s actions, and she defended the cost of supplying aid to Kyiv.

Is It Fraud, or Is It ‘Puffery’? Courts have given companies some leeway to make (perhaps overly optimistic) sweeping statements, a practice lawyers call “puffing.”