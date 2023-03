রমজানের আগে বিএনপির শেষ কর্মসূচি আজ

What Are Markets Saying About the World? Stocks, bonds and commodities markets are all sending different signals. Although the S&P 500 rose this week, oil prices fell along with bond yields, signaling that investors are worried about the economy.

Banking Crisis Hangs Over Economy, Rekindling Recession Fear Borrowing could become tougher, a particular blow to small businesses — and a threat to the recovery’s staying power.

F.D.A. Advisers Endorse Paxlovid’s Benefits as a Covid Treatment While an agency analysis did find signs of Covid “rebound,” the drug significantly reduces hospitalizations and deaths, researchers said.

The State of the Stock Market Amid the Bank Crisis Despite the rescue of First Republic, investors continue to sell off shares in the ailing bank and some other regional lenders, dragging the market lower.