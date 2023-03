হরিণাকুন্ডুতে ভন্ড কবিরাজের ফুটন্ত পানিতে ঝলসে গেলো স্কুল ছাত্রী

The Fed Raised Rates and Acknowledged Bank Uncertainty Federal Reserve officials raised interest rates by a quarter-point while noting that bank turmoil could help slow the economy.

Rising Rate of Drug Shortages Is Framed as a National Security Threat A Senate homeland security committee examined growing health care shortages amid reports of rationing within hospitals.

Stocks Drop After Fed Raises Rates There had been widespread uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve would continue raising rates after turmoil in the banking industry.

Jack Daniel’s-Inspired Dog Toy Provokes Supreme Court Debate The justices differed about whether the toy, shaped like a bottle of Jack Daniel’s, violated the distiller’s trademark rights or was protected by the First Amendment.